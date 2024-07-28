WHAT NEXT!

Dear Editor,

Last week while visiting the BTC at the Mall At Marathon I witnessed the most cruel treatment of seniors in the country.

A long line was present at the Mall location where residents were waiting to pay their bills. The line for seniors was closed and customers told, without any consideration at all, that persons paying their bills are to join the single file line (seniors and others).

In the past BTC had respect for senior members of the community with standing issues who visit the store.

These days BTC cannot tell the difference between the Bahamian flag and that of the Caribbean nation of Barbados. It is a shame and disgrace to see the state of BTC and the way they are treating our seniors is a appalling.

BTC do better!

Signed,

Tired of the disrespect