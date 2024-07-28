Paris organizers mocked Christianity during their opening ceremony

Paris Olympics organizers issue apology after they mocked Christianity during their opening ceremony.

Organizers say they are “really sorry” if they offended anyone, saying there was “never an intention” of offending Christians. “Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance.” “We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offence we are really sorry.”

The apology is hard to believe considering the self described obese “Jewish, queer, lesbian” who played Jesus, labeled the performance the “New Gay Testament” on IG.