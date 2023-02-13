Junior Junkanoo a Success! #backtobay

NASSAU| The 2023 Sol Petroleum and KFC Jr. Junkanoo Parade returned to Bay Street with a bang after a two-year absence due to Covid 19.

12 schools and two community groups participated much to the delight of thousands of spectators who lined downtown from Frederick St. to East St.

Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture, Mario Bowleg, officially opened the parade shortly after 6pm. The pulsating music and dancing excited parents, family and friends who rocked along in the bleachers. They were especially excited when perennial winners, One on One Pre School, Centerville Primary, T. A. Thompson Jr. High and C.V. Bethel Sr. High performed. Once again, they were all declared winners in the four respective categories.

Special mention goes to Jordan Prince William High School and the Genesis Teen Hawks who performed to the delight of their supporters.

Min. Bowleg hopes that the 2024 Jr. Junkanoo parade will include winners from the Family Islands participating in New Providence.

Parades are scheduled for Grand Bahama, Andros, Eleuthera and Inagua over the next two months.