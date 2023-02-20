Just 46 days before CARIFTA comes ALIV!

Aliv delivered a $289,000 sponsorship cheque for the CARIFTA GAMES!
NASSAU| There are just 46 more days before CARIFTA comes Aliv at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.
The regional sports event is set to take place this April 7th to the 10th, 2023 when all athletes of the Caribbean will assemble in the Bahamas.
With a cheque of $289,000 ALIV is proud to be this year’s official Communications partner and the telephone leader is encouraging residents, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to come out and support the future generation as they compete to take home the Gold during our 50th year of Independence.
Tickets are now on sale at the national stadium box office or online at carifta50.com