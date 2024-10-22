Late Cabinet Minister Alfred Maycock’s wife Aura Tynes-Maycock passes at 89

Aura Agned Cynthia Tynes-Maycock, 89

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing Sunday of Aura Agned Cynthia Tynes-Maycock. She passed away peacefully at her residence in West Grove Sanford Drive on Sunday. She was 89.

Mrs Maycock was the wife of former PLP Cabinet Minister in the Pindling Government the late Alfred Maycock who for many elections served as the MP for the Fort FinCastle constituency who was retired by the people in 1992. At that page in history Mr Maycock was defeated in that historical landslide general elections which ushered Hubert Alexander Ingraham to power. And as they say the rest is history.

It was the first elections for this BP writer, and trust me, losing for the first time was not good. My belly broke down to. Alfred Maycock was a great, humble soul. He was one of the best in the Pindling Government and a steady hand on the ground. A man with few words but delivered more action. Mr Maycock left us some 25 years ago back in 1999, and this, week his bride for many years has gone on to join her beloved. Life is CHANGED NOT ENDED!

We at Bahamas Press express our deep condolences to her daughters: Lauren Raquel Curry and Tanya Simone Maycock; granddaughter: Kristen Curry; sisters: Jennifer Jones, Pauline Holmes, Sheena Dawkins, Nicolette Strachan and Flo Moncur.

May she rest in peace. AMEN!