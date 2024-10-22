American man to be charged with causing the death of that American female in a vehicle fatality on Sunday…

The Transport Ministry calls for caution while on the streets as fatality victims climb to 60 for the year…

Scenes from that traffic fatality at Arawak Cay on Sunday.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning prosecutors will charge an American following that fatal crash involving a female passenger following a maneuver on a Polaris utility task vehicle (UTV) which tilted, killing the victim on the scene.

The incident unfolded big Sunday around 11am on Arawak Drive near the Container Port. In their investigations police found the driver in possession of dangerous drugs at the time of the incident. That’s another charge.

Most likely the American will be charged and then like the Barefoot Bandit be allowed to be transferred to the US to answer to these serious charges.

As for the woman, her identity is still unknown.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Ministry of Energy and Transport noted the frequency of traffic accidents in The Bahamas, especially in New Providence.

The ministry said there had been 59 traffic deaths up to Saturday; Sunday’s incident pushed that figure to 60. In the last 20 days, there have been five traffic fatalities in New Providence.

The ministry noted that most of the victims of traffic deaths are young people, 60 percent of whom are men.

“The young victims are daughters, sons, friends, husbands, and fathers,” the ministry said.

Just nearby another female driving a Nissan vehicle around 4am on the West Bay Street just outside Arawak Cay crashed her vehicle. The young deceased mother has left two children behind.

Slow down people.

We report yinner decide!