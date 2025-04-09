LNG and solar power are coming to the Family Islands – Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma

At today’s Family Island Microgrid Signing, Prime Minister The Hon. Philip Davis K.C., announced two partnerships that will transform energy access and affordability in those islands.

EA Energy will develop a solar and LNG-powered microgrid in Abaco and Eleuthera, and The Exumas Renewable Energy Corporation will set up a microgrid in Exuma.

“We have expedited progress across all fronts, expanding our LNG and solar capacity throughout New Providence and the Family Islands to ensure that every major island in our archipelago feels the impact of our energy reforms,” said Prime Minister Davis.

“We envision a future with solar microgrids on every major island, integrated seamlessly with cleaner fuels and a modern grid, to power local economies.”

