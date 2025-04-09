Three arrested driving in stolen vehicle – Landlord shot dead in Grand Bahama

Stolen Car found.

NASSAU| A female and three males are currently in police custody, along with a stolen vehicle, in the Castaway area.

This is in connection to an alleged armed robbery in Freeport.

Meanwhile a landlord was shot dead on Monday after attempting to collect rent, marking the island’s first murder for the year.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5pm at Ludford Drive area, where the victim was found unresponsive with gunshot injuries at the rear of a residential property.

A man, who is believed to be employed at a local hotel, has been arrested and is assisting police with their investigations.

Superintendent Nicholas Johnson, the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, said police know the identity of the victim which is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.