Anatol Rodgers Wins 4th IBS Build-A-Bridge Competition

Nassau| Anatol Rodgers High School Wins Fourth Consecutive IBS Build-A-Bridge Challenge

Anatol Rodgers High School has reclaimed its title as ‘Build-A-Bridge Challenge Champion’ after defeating senior high school teams from throughout the country during the 15th Annual IBS Build-A-Bridge Challenge, held on Friday, 4th April 2025 at the Holy Trinity Activities Centre.

The highly anticipated competition, organized by the Integrated Building Services, challenges students to build the strongest but lightest popsicle stick bridge. The winning bridge held 187 lbs.

Saint Augustine’s College placed second, and The Heuristic Academy placed third.

Anatol Rodgers High School has won the IBS Build-A-Bridge Challenge for four consecutive years. Since the competition’s inception, the school has won the title at least six times.