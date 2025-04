Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper promotes The Bahamas at the Seatrade Cruise Global 40th Anniversary Celebration – CLIA Business on the Bay Reception, April 7, 2025 at Miami Beach Convention Centre, Miami, Florida. Seatrade delegates view the trends and the emerging future of cruising — and while in The Bahamas — some of the world’s most beautiful waters.

(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)