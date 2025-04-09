Prime Minister Philip Davis’s Remarks at the Eco Energy Bahamas Microgrid Signing Ceremony

Good Morning,

My thanks to all of you for joining us.

As we enter a New Energy Era for The Bahamas, we are committed to tackling the long-standing challenges in our energy sector with comprehensive, innovative solutions.

The partnership we formalise today represents a fundamental shift in how we power our communities – by embracing the abundant sunshine that has always defined our way of life.

The need for progress on energy reform had long been clear – but the complexity and challenges were always daunting.

We decided to take it all on, anyway.

As solar technology advanced, we knew we could build a way to reduce our country’s dependence on heavy, expensive fuels.

After a lot of elbow grease, research, and negotiation, we are finally building a resilient energy network that can better withstand hurricanes, create good jobs for Bahamians, attract new investments, and generate electricity at a lower cost for consumers.

We are embracing that future, today.

Our partnership with Eco Energy Bahamas Ltd. demonstrates our unwavering commitment to solar energy as a crucial component of our national energy strategy.

This project will deliver the first significant solar installation in New Providence.

At Coral Harbour, Eco Energy Bahamas will construct a 20-megawatt solar facility supported by a 5-megawatt-hour Battery Energy Storage System.

This installation will inject 20 megawatts of clean, renewable power into our grid – transforming how we generate electricity in New Providence and setting the standard for future solar projects throughout our islands.

This is just the beginning of a solar revolution.

Moving forward, utility scale solar will be the norm for our islands, not the exception, as we break free from outdated energy models that have constrained our economic growth and national development.

This new energy era will power a new reality where the cost of electricity is no longer a barrier to growth and success.

Our plans for solar will be supported by the adoption of LNG and the complete modernisation of our transmission and distribution infrastructure to deliver tangible benefits for Bahamians.

Light bills have already decreased, and they are set to go even lower.

In the near future, frequent power outages will be a thing of the past.

When we decided to tackle the whole energy sector – to leave behind the short-term fixes and replace them with innovative and comprehensive solutions – we did so because of our profound belief that the Bahamian economy can be so much more – more competitive, more successful, more dynamic, and above all, more inclusive – with more paths to security and prosperity for more Bahamians.

Just imagine what we can do together now, and in the years to come, as we extend this new energy vision to every Bahamian household.

I believe profoundly that this new energy era will lead to a new economic era across our entire archipelago – a new era of opportunity for all Bahamians, regardless of which island they call home.

I express profound gratitude to our partners who have embraced our vision for energy reform and committed their expertise and resources to its realisation. Your investment in solar energy is an investment in the Bahamian people.

The dawn of this solar era will illuminate new possibilities for our nation, powering communities, energising businesses, and creating new pathways to prosperity.

Thank you all, once again, for joining us this morning.

God bless you.