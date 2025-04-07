URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR

Nassau| During the recent launch of the Urban Renewal Authority, Mr. Stephen Dean was officially presented with his certificate of appointment as the new Managing Director.

His leadership marks a new chapter for the organization as it continues its mission to uplift communities and inspire positive change across the nation.

Photo L-R : Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Chester Cooper, Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis, KC, Managing Director Stephen Dean, Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt