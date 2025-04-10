Davis Gov’t breaks ground for $10 million Coconut Grove Mini Hospital to be completed in 15 months!

Prime Minister Philip Davis, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville, and other Cabinet members and stakeholders yesterday broke ground on the Coconut Grove Advanced Health Centre. Torrell Glinton

NASSAU| The Ministry of Health and Wellness yesterday broke ground on a new Coconut Grove Advanced Health Centre on Baillou Hill Road.

The new center will cost over $10.5 million and will be completed in 15 months.

Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville said the facility is expected to reduce some of the pressure on Princess Margaret Hospital.

“It is designated to reduce waiting times, improve access to care, [and] give residents a welcoming environment that supports prevention, early detection, and long-term wellness – lessening the needs to seek emergency care at the Princess Margaret Hospital,” Darville said.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said the new facility will be equipped to withstand harsh climate conditions.

“The Coconut Grove Advanced Health Centre will be built to what they call edge certification,” Davis said.

“Making it not just sustainable and handicap-accessible, but climate resilient. Climate-proofing our health infrastructure is imperative as we brace for an environmentally volatile future.

“We must ensure that no hurricane can so easily impact the operations of this clinic again.”

He noted that Hurricane Matthew, which impacted New Providence in 2016, derailed ongoing repairs to the Coconut Grove Clinic.

The Ministry of Health has reported an uptick in suicides and suicide attempts, STI’s, STD’s and chronic illness such as renal failure.

Davis said the spike in reported suicides in particular is troubling.

“I want to assure you that we are working to address the issue,” he said. “I advise anyone who notices a friend, a colleague, a neighbor, or a loved one struggling, to intervene.

“Lend an ear, offer support, or encourage them to seek spiritual or psychological counseling.

“We cannot afford to ignore the warning signs. One life lost is one too many.”

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis, who was on hand during the ceremony, said he hopes more residents take advantage of the facility.

“By reintroducing healthcare services to this community through the new Coconut Grove Advanced Health Centre, we are not only fulfilling a vital promise, we are empowering residents to take control of their well-being,” Halkitis said.