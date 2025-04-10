Who is paying the legal bills for Brian Adderley and Johnny Moon Archer? B-GROUP VALLEY LOST AGAIN IN COURT!

Valley Boys Leader Trevor Davis and new B Group Leader Brian Adderley

NASSAU| The B-Group Valley Boys went before Justice Darran Ellis again today to seek appeal on the matter which was flatly denied.

Now, the group members can go to the Court of Appeals directly but, again on the advice, they have no hope in winning the case. Who could be advising this crew?!

‘Moon’ Archer, Adderley and Cisco dem had no money to put in place urinals for group membership. They couldn’t find money for shirts. They asked members to pay to play when coming to Bay Street, but now yinner can find all this money in the thousands to fight for a name you refused to register? Ya failed to call elections! You failed to have a democratic process in the group and yet yinner in court?

Bahamas Press has long warned Brian Adderley, Johnny Moon Archer and crew that it was important to properly register the group. Former PM Christie warned them that the decisions of the Valley Boys would best be settled via a group election. The UNDEMOCRATIC group failed to listen to sound advice or comply with it when they got it.

And, so, today the B-group is fighting a lost cause. The Valley Boys have new leadership. It has a transparent team. It is now being well funded and backed by a strong membership and the wicked are NO MORE! TAKE DAT!

We at BP tried to warn the corrupt that this day was coming – they didn’t listen to us and now even the judge agrees with BP! WELL, BLOW ME DOWN!

At this point, we at Bahamas Press will now warn the JCNP! Govern yinner selves accordingly! YINNER UP NEXT! WE GONE!

We report yinner decide!