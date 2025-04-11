Male shot to death in the back seat of a vehicle on Peter Street 3:30am Friday morning…

File photo

NASSAU| The country’s murder count has been bumped up another notch following an early morning shooting in New Providence on Friday April 11, 2025 which left an adult male dead, police said the victim was shot to death in the backseat of a vehicle.

Authorities said shortly after 3:30 a.m., ShotSpotter Technology detected gunfire on Peter Street off East Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive male with apparent gunshot injuries in the rear seat of a vehicle.

As a result, Emergency Medical Services visited the scene, examined the victim but did not find any vital signs of life, police said.

The incident records the 24th homicide for the year.