Educator Patricia Glinton-Meicholas passes…

Writer, Cultural Critic, Historian, Educator Patricia Glinton-Meicholas has died at 75.

Patricia Glinton-Meicholas is a Bahamian writer, historian, and educator.

She is the first woman to present the Sir Lynden Pindling Memorial Lecture, the first winner of the Bahamas Cacique Award for Writing, and the recipient of the Silver Jubilee of Independence Medal for Literature.

Born on Cat Island, Mrs. Glinton-Meicholas attended the University of West Indies and the University of Miami.

During her tenure as administrator at the College of the Bahamas, Mrs. Glinton-Meicholas served as a lecturer and academic dean. In 2014, the College of the Bahamas presented her with a Lifetime Achievement Award for culture and literature.

She is the co-founder of the Bahamas Association for Cultural Studies and has served as editor for its journal, Yinna.

Alongside writing several academic papers and published monographs on Bahamian folktales, Mrs. Glinton-Meicholas has also written and directed six television historical documentaries for the Bahamas National Trust.

Her poetry has appeared in various journals and anthologies. In 2012, her poetry collection Chasing Light was a finalist in the International Proverse Prize Competition. The Government of Guyana also published her work in their Anthology of Caribbean Poetry.

Mrs. Glinton-Meicholas is married to Neko Meicholas and they have one son.

May she rest in peace.