Lyford Cay Foundations Donates $525,000 to University of The Bahamas on Day of Giving

From left are: UB Student Government Association (SGA) President Matthew Williams; SGA Vice President Anthony Sturrup; Corporate and Foundation Relations Manager, UB, Inga Bostwick; Vice President of Institutional Advancement, UB, Dino Hernandez; UB President, Dr. Erik Rolland; UB Board of Trustees Chair, Allyson Maynard-Gibson, KC; Lyford Cay Foundations Board Chair Basil Goulandris; Lyford Cay Foundations Executive Director Dr. Nicola Virgill-Rolle; Lyford Cay Foundations Vice Chair Sarah Farrington; Director of Financial Aid and Scholarships, UB, Antona Curry; Executive Director Corporate and Foundation Relations, UB, Kandice Eldon.

Nassau, THE BAHAMAS — On a day dedicated for a sustained period of giving, the Lyford Cay Foundations (LCF) gave University of The Bahamas (UB) a half-million dollar grant on Tuesday 29th November that will be used for student scholarships, academic necessities and to enrich the student experience.

The LCF is one of UB’s legacy donors and a valued partner in higher education. Its generous gift was made on UB’s Day of Giving, also observed internationally as Giving Tuesday.

“We could not think of a better day to present this grant to University of The Bahamas than on Giving Tuesday, the day when individuals, corporations and non-profits come together to transform communities through giving,” LCF Chairman, Mr. Basil Goulandris said.

Mr. Goulandris added that the donation means LCF’s partnership with UB now extends beyond traditional scholarship grants. The new grant will be used to fund study abroad opportunities, meal plans and university bridging scholarships for students who are in need and maintain a good academic standing.

“Our grants to the College of The Bahamas, and now the University of The Bahamas, have aimed to help people achieve their dreams and obtain skillsets most needed in our country,” said Mr. Goulandris. “Our grants have enabled needs-based scholarships with the aim of equalizing opportunities for Bahamians.

“So much can be said about the breadth of our association with the University of The Bahamas. The Lyford Cay Foundation is passionate about education, and we value the role University of the Bahamas plays in our national development.”

Tuesday’s donation brought the LCF’s investment in UB and its predecessor, COB, to over $10 million. Over the past 25 years, the LCF has funded hundreds of student scholarships, the Virtual Library Project, as well as the completion of the Harry C. Moore Library and Information Centre, fittingly named after the late, former Chairman of the LCF.

“This is, quite frankly, phenomenal, and a reflection of the value and importance that Lyford Cay Foundations and its donors place on access to quality education within The Bahamas, in addition to beyond its shores,” said UB President Dr. Erik Rolland. “We are honored at the longevity of this partnership, and are proud of the work both of our organizations are committed to the development of young Bahamians by providing these opportunities for higher education.”

Chair of UB’s Board of Trustees, Mrs. Allyson Maynard-Gibson, K.C., said Tuesday’s donation, though significant, pales in comparison to the near 30-year partnership between the two entities that continues to produce meaningful avenues to academic and professional success for Bahamian university students.

“This is a partnership and shared vision of immense value,” said Mrs. Maynard-Gibson. “This is the work and the support that builds leaders, develops a country, and transforms the world. Today, we’ve taken another step forward in this important work. We’re truly honored to be doing this work with the Foundation, and on our UB Day of Giving, and Giving Tuesday internationally, we celebrate you and your donors for your philanthropic leadership.”

LCF Executive Director Dr. Nicola Virgill-Rolle, a UB alumna and LCF scholar, said she was delighted to be a part of Tuesday’s donation ceremony.

“As a beneficiary of the important work of Lyford Cay Foundations, and University of The Bahamas, I know first hand why moments like these matter,” said Dr. Virgill-Rolle. “I benefited generously from Lyford Cay Foundations donors who helped students like me achieve our dreams. As an alumna of the College of The Bahamas now University of The Bahamas, I also benefited from the outstanding education that this institution provides.”

Under the grant arrangement, scholarship funding may be applied to tuition and fees, books and supplies directly related to the course of study and UB meal plans.

University of The Bahamas has been intentional in forging new partnerships and strengthening existing ones to increase the capacity to fulfil its mission of supporting and driving national development. The LCF grant comes during UB Charter month during which the institution marked its sixth anniversary.