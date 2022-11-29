The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Blood Bank resumed voluntary blood donations

The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Blood Bank resumed voluntary donations on Thursday November 24th, 2022, after a brief suspension of donations to allow for repairs to the waterline supplying the Blood Bank. Hospital management extends sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.

The Blood Bank is issuing an urgent appeal to the public to donate blood this holiday season. The hospital welcomes all blood types and just one donation can save up to three lives.

Residents of Exuma are invited to participate in an upcoming Blood Drive beginning December 1st through 3rd at Rokers Hill and Farmer’s Point, Exuma.

The PMH Blood Bank hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm, with the last blood donor accepted at 4:30pm and on Saturday, 9am to 5pm, with the last donor taken at 3:30pm.

This holiday season, give the gift of life and donate blood. For further information on how to become a blood donor or how to prepare for your visit to donate blood please contact the PMH Blood Bank at 502.7822.