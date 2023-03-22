Major groundbreaking for the New Bight Cat Island Airport…

Construction for the New Bight Airport underway.

NASSAU| This Thursday morning Prime Minister The Hon. Philip Brave Davis KC MP and his wife, First Lady Ann Marie Davis, will travel to the beautiful island of Cat Island to break ground for a new airport terminal in New Bight. The construction is well underway and will provide new opportunities for the island.

The groundbreaking event will be the first step to introducing the community as a gateway to the world with a world-class terminal.

This major development work on the island has already created much excitement with residents, who will also experience the construction of newly paved roadways and multiple clinics as a part of a major upgrade of the healthcare system across the country.

Leading Aviation Officials will join the PM who is also the MP for the community.

