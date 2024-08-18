Major traffic fatality near Seahorse Road and East Sunrise Highway Grand Bahama…

file photo

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is reporting police are currently investigating a serious traffic accident involving a male motorcyclist near Seahorse Road and East Sunrise Highway.

The motorcyclist has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. And we are right now getting word that he has succumbed. The way these bikers drive around here endangering themselves and the motoring public we didn’t expect the news to be good!

Every week at least one biker dies on the streets of this country and the driving behaviours gets worse!

