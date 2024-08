NASSAU| The One Family Boom Boom Shack off Market Street which stores some 90 goat skin drums and tum tum drums along with other costumes for the Boxing Day Parade were all destroyed by fire today.

Sadly if the group had to go to Bay Street today this would be a disaster! This is another great loss of Drums and costumes in the thousands.

One Family will now be seeking financial help from the members of the business community to assist them to get ready for Junkanoo.

We report yinner decide!