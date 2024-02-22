Major Shakeup coming in Executive Management at Baha Mar and Atlantis…

File Photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a major shakeup is looming for the executive management at mega properties Baha Mar and Atlantis.

At Baha Mar a senior VP for Security was asked to resign his post yesterday. The decision was abrupt and without notice. Meanwhile, an announcement was made to the management team at Baha Mar that a massive shakeup is coming.

Bahamas Press also understands the same shakeup is coming to Atlantis. The new BP for Security at Atlantis comes in May. The VP whose last name is Douglas will be replaced by an expat from the United States.

Bahamas Press wonders why, with all these experienced qualified talent in Security in the Country, does an expat have to come into the Bahamas to secure properties?

But we ga report and let yinner decide!