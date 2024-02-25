Major shakeup coming to the Water and Sewerage  Corporation as Glen Laville is set to return to WSC…

Glen Laville (L) and Robert Deal (R).

NASSAU| A major shakeup is coming in the Water and Sewerage Corporation as the Davis Government is set to clean house in the management there.

Bahamas Press is deep inside WSC and, from what we know, members high up in the Executive Management should start packing their bags.

BP is learning that current General Manager for WSC, Mr Robert Deal, is set to be moved to Director of Works inside the Ministry of Works replacing Mr. George Hutchinson who has been moved to the Ministry of Health.

Replacing Deal , according to BP sources high up in Cabinet, will be former General Manager Mr Glen Laville who was sacked under the CORRUPT Gibson FNM Regime and delivered a hefty payout.

But Deal will not be the lone man to be exiting WSC. BP is learning much needed house clearning of senior executive management will also be heading out the door this year.

Scandals after scandals plagued the Corporation with little moderation or improvements to the overall management at WSc. In one case we know millions were paid out to companies which were never vetted or reviewed with millions paid in overruns in family island projects. This by far is one of the most damming periods under the former regime.

But if that wasn’t enough, we at Bahamas Press know of serious theft inside the social fund at WSc where more than $60,000 was stolen from the staff Social Club by an individual employed to oversee the fund. That individual, with deep connections in the Lodge, is still on the payroll, ducking internal reviews on the missing money! What a disgrace! BP gave WSc months to address the problem and yet still NOTHING HAS BEEN DONE! Imagine that!

Another employee, who worked up inside the executive suite, had hands that were so sticky that purchases were made on items in the name of the corporation but never delivered! That employee also remains on the payroll, worsening the slackness by the management.

BP will be watching these developments closely to see where the movements and changes come. We at BP will not tolerate slackness of any kind! FIX IT!

And watch this now… of all the questions put to the Government by the Opposition NOT ONE was put on the serious alleged crimes at WSc. We wonder why?

We report yinner decide!