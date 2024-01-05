Male dies after being beaten in Miller’s Heights today…5th murder in five days!

NASSAU| BAHAMAS PRESS is reporting another homicide this morning this time in the Miller’s Heights community where a male was found unresponsive on a park off Carmichael Road with injuries.

According to police sometime around 12:30 am this morning there was a dispute heard in the area and EMS called. The victim was found unresponsive with injuries to the head. He died in hospital. His identity has not been shared with BP and we have no further details than what is shared here.

Now this incident marks the 5th bloody incident in just five days. In the first incident at a home on Venetian Way the 26-year-old son stabbed to death his father at a home in that part of the island. Everyone is tight-lipped as to what happened here. The son was charged today.

Then there was that bloody shooting incident on Tuesday evening at Daturna Ave and Oxford Drive in South beach where a male was fatally shot. He ran into a home and died from his injuries.

Then we had that bloody massacre of Dino Smith 30 and his gal pal Chataere Wells 27. The couple was on Prince Charles Drive at the stoplight near Doris Johnson and Commonwealth Bank headed west when three men exited a vehicle and shot them dead like Bonnie and Clyde. Dino had just won his manslaughter case following the murder of Levardo Sherman Deveaux in 2017 – his good friend – and was a suspect in that $1.4 million robbery out by the airport.

And now we have this incident today. Well all we say is this? When yinner stop being bad bad things ga stop happening to yinner.

WE GONE!