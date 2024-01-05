Man tried to kill himself after Christmas in Coconut Grove…

Its against the law to attempt suicide and not be successful!

NASSAU| On Thursday 04th January, 2024, police initiated an investigation into a suicide attempt involving an adult male at a home in the Coconut Grove community.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 9:00 p.m., police were notified about a 26-year-old male who had ingested a large amount of over-the-counter tablets while at his home.

The victim was taken to the hospital via private vehicle, for medical attention and evaluation.

Investigations are ongoing.

