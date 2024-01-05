Man tried to kill himself after Christmas in Coconut Grove…

0
83

Its against the law to attempt suicide and not be successful!

file photo

NASSAU| On Thursday 04th January, 2024, police initiated an investigation into a suicide attempt involving an adult male at a home in the Coconut Grove community.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 9:00 p.m., police were notified about a 26-year-old male who had ingested a large amount of over-the-counter tablets while at his home.

The victim was taken to the hospital via private vehicle, for medical attention and evaluation.
Investigations are ongoing.

We report yinner decide!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR