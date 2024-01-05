MICHAEL PINTARD SAYS HIS MPS KNOW ALL THE CRIMINALS – HE SHOULD BE TALKING WITH POLICE!

FNM Chairman Duane Sands (left) and Opposition Leader Hon. Michael Pintard.

NASSAU| Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has told the Nassau Guardian that he know who the criminals are and that a conclave should convene to call criminals together for them to call for peace on the streets. Michael wants to talk with men with illegal lethal weapons who have no sense for law and order! WELL WAIT!

Pintard should know much about criminals. When he served as Chairman of the FNM, he was caught paying four men $50,000 in a murder for hire plot against the former Prime Minister Perry Christie. The facts are the men were indeed paid in a negotiated amount by the current FNM Leader to tell a lie. That’s fact number one.

The police should question every MP in the FNM to ask them what are their links to criminals in the country.

Just before the holidays Vice Chair of the FNM, Richard Johnson, went to police to report an attack on him outside the FNM Headquarters.

Johnson claimed a man attacked him, then whipped out a handgun before fleeing on foot. But get this? When police went to investigate the incident, they were told by a senior officer of the party that the CCTV cameras plug was pulled out. Therefore that unfortunate incident was never recorded. WHAT IS THIS?

Just recently during the holidays gunshots rang out in the Tropical Gardens area and unreported by police was the fact that the shots were just outside the home of FNM former Chairman Carl Culmer. The incident was never reported and the victim was rushed to hospital. Nothing was said or reported?

Pintard said his MPS know who the criminals are. Police, in our view, should be talking with FNM MPs to solve these serious crimes unfolding across the country!

We report yinner decide!