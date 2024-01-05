Miss Bahamas Melissa Ingraham resigns from the crown!

Melissa Ingraham

STATEMENT: As 2024 is off to a new start, I’ve made the decision to step away from my role representing the Miss Bahamas Universe Organization due to disappointing experiences and less than adequate support received during my reign as Miss Universe Bahamas 2023. The support I expected, as outlined in my contractual agreement, in terms of training, wardrobe, event management, amongst other things, wasn’t provided, leading to an incredibly stressful time and many missed opportunities that unfortunately, took a lot of joy away from my once in a life time experience to represent my country on the global stage.

Fundamental requirements like a complete wardrobe, including a stage gown (for the evening gown competition), were not provided prior to my arrival at the competition location in El Salvador. My first time in full national costume happened minutes prior to me appearing live on television, which was far from ideal given there was no time to practice walking in full costume. Moreover, I found myself primarily responsible for coordinating most of my public appearances (including identifying activities, transport to and from, wardrobe, hair and make-up) and managing both my and the Miss Bahamas Universe social media pages. Despite the expectation that the organization would accompany me as a chaperone to events, inclusive of providing media support and assisting in logistical aspects, I often navigated these responsibilities alone.

Attempts to address these issues amongst others during my preparation period for the Miss Universe competition and even while at the competition in El Salvador, were met with inadequate communication and at times, a lack of responsiveness from the Miss Bahamas Universe organization entirely. There was a pattern of poor communication, leaving me uncertain about critical timelines and how concerns raised would be resolved. Instead of meaningful solutions, I received dismissive responses that did not address the core issues at hand or even attempt to provide reasonable solutions.

I am grateful to have had the honor of representing my beautiful Bahama land at the incredible Miss Universe competition. It was an unforgettable experience and I will cherish these memories for a lifetime. However, moving forward, I’ve decided to redirect my focus toward my career, specifically in advocating for Climate Change—a cause close to my heart and one I aim to champion.

The experience leading up to my crowning was positive, however it is unfortunate that the positivity and effort did not translate throughout my reign. I strongly advocate for representing my country to the best of my ability. It saddens me that the issues I have raised reflect recurring situations similar to mine from past queens. It’s crucial to emphasize the importance of holding national organizations accountable if we aim to maintain our country’s positive global impact.

Looking ahead, I hope for improvements in the pageantry scene in The Bahamas. I aspire for future queens to receive comprehensive training, adequate support, and the necessary resources to excel in their roles, fostering a more positive and empowering environment within the pageant community.

To those who have given me their endless support, to those who went above and beyond to provide me with assistance, and to those that simply acknowledged my journey, I am beyond thankful.

Lots of love, always

Melissa Ingraham

Miss Universe Bahamas 2023