Male fatally shot outside a home in Adelaide big Sunday morning…

Adelaide Beach -file photo

Nassau| Police are confirming a second homicide this early Sunday morning inside the Adelaide Conmunity.

Detectives tell Bahamas Press they found the victim shot to the chest inside a home in the community.

According to sources the victim was home minding his own business around 1am when he was called outside by someone known to him. A short time while holding a conversation with the person a male walked upto the deceased produced a gun and shot the victim in the chest like a hired killer would.

The victim ran back into the home and the killers fled the area. It was then later inside the home the victim was found dead bleeding from his chest.

Bahamas Press wonders if any CCTV in the area was working.

Was the victim on bail? Was he known to police?

Police say they are investigating this second homicide and welcomes the public [especially the residents of Adelaide] to help them solve this latest crime.

