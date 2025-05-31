Male killed himself in South Andros according to police

SOUTH ANDROS| A 21-year-old in Andros killed himself according to police in the community.

Bahamas Press is learning the young male went missing on South Andros and a missing persons investigation opened by persons concerned. Police say sometime around 6:40am Saturday after searching for the male they found him hanging from a tree in the Bluff South, Andros community.

Examined by medical persons there was no visible signs of life.

Could this be another case of some drug induced addiction?

Police are investigating.

