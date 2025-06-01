Philip Ferguson is homicide #36 for the year in Pinewood double shooting big SUNDAY…

Philip Ferguson is homicide #36

NASSAU| Well this weekend didn’t go without a homicide and on Sunday (June 1st, 2025) police were called into the Pinewood Gardens community in the afternoon where they recorded a double shooting in the area.

We at BP can now record that one of the men died in hospital a short time later, and the other is fighting for life as we record homicide #36 for the year.

Philip Ferguson, in the wrong place at the wrong time, is the victim in this latest homicide incident. We have no criminal record for the deceased victim and from sources on the ground he may NOT have been the intended target as the shooting unfolded around a carwash spot where Ferguson usually hangs.

At this time we pay respects to his family following this tragic loss.

