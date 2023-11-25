MALE SHOT DEAD NEAR BAR ON WEST BAY STREET…

file photo

Nassau| On Saturday 25th November, 2023, around 12:03 a.m., a shooting incident occurred in the vicinity of a bar on West Bay Street, which resulted in the death of an adult male.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 37-year old male victim, seated in a vehicle, was approached by an unknown gunman who opened fire at him. The victim received multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and succumbed while on the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal

Investigation Department @ 502-9991.

Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).