Male shot dead outside his home in Gambier Village…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another murder in Gambier Village last night.

A male was shot multiple times just outside his home in the area.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was at home when he was alerted that someone was attempting to break into the residence,” Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said.

“The deceased reportedly went outside to make checks and was subsequently shot multiple times.”

Meanwhile, Police are questioning seven men and one woman after they were found in possession of a high-powered assault weapon, a handgun, ammunition, ski masks, gloves, and a large quantity of cash on Monday night.

