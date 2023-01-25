Male Shot multiple times, West Street, New Providence…

CAI MIlls reporting live on ABACO.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting that a male was shot multiple times, West Street, New Providence (Wednesday 25th January, 2023).

The shot victim was taken to hospital via private vehicle where his condition is unknown. As the information becomes available, you will be updated, however, we believe he died though.

Meanwhile, on Abaco at a local bar three persons were shot. Police were already late afternoon to a shooting incident at the ZONE Club on that island. All three victims were taken to hospital, and well, their conditions are still unknown.

We report yinner decide!