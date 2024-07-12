Male wearing gloves was found shot dead in a Nissan Note 4am Thursday morning…

file photo

NASSAU| A male who was wearing black gloves on both hands was found shot dead inside a silver Nissian NOTE around 4am this morning ON West Avenue.

Detectives upon their arrival at the scene, confirmed finding an unresponsive male with gunshot injuries to his head sitting in the driver’s seat. It is unclear if the vehicle was stolen or registered to the deceased. And upto this publishing BP still had no ID on the victim. WAS HE ON BAIL?

The deceased was wearing a white undershirt, black long trousers, and black gloves on both hands. Police are asking if anyone you know has any information about this incident or hasn’t seen a family member within the last 12 hours, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2. Anonymous tips can be submitted through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

