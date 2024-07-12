Traffic fatality on Market Street and Wulff Road Thursday morning around 2am…

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man was killed early Thursday morning after his car crashed into a wall at the intersection of Market Street and Wulff Road according to police.

The traffic accident occurred shortly before 2 am. Initial findings indicate that when the officers arrived at the scene, they came across a red 2005 Honda Fit being driven by an adult male, which had collided into a wall.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical attention; however, he later succumbed to his injuries. Investigations are ongoing into this incident.