NASSAU| A man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend has been denied bail.

Prosecutors say Lynden Vincent, 47, rang Patrice Sawyer on her cellphone and blasted her multiple times when she came outside to him on October 31.

Vincent didn’t have to enter a plea to the murder charge when he appeared before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis.

His next court date is February 8, 2023.