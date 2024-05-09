Man killed while jogging near Montaque Beach…

NASSAU| Police are investigating a traffic accident that claimed the life of a 66-year-old male on Monday 06th May, 2024 shortly before 7:00 a.m., on East Bay Street in the vicinity of Montague Beach.

According to reports, an adult female driver of a Hyundai Jeep traveling easterly struck the victim as he was jogging west along East Bay Street.

The pedestrian suffered severe injuries to his lower extremities and was transported to the hospital by ambulance; however, he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter while in the hospital.

BP wonders if the female driver knew the victim? Investigations are ongoing into this matter.

