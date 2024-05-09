Minnis set to unleash a BEND OR BREAK speech on those seeking to corrupt the FNM at the June 1st Convention…

NASSAU| The current corruption deep inside the Free National Movement is getting worse by the day as names are flying around like rain drops in a Cat 5 hurricane!

BP is learning election for constituency members to vote during the June 1st Convention is still ongoing. The FNM has sunk to a new low!

We understand some persons being nominated don’t even know their names have been advanced to be a delegate at the conclave.

On June 1st, sitting FNM Leader Michael Pintard will be chased down by former PM Hubert Minnis who has kicked his campaign into overdrive.

Minnis is set to launch a Convention Launch Party at the exclusive Baha Mar Ballroom. One source tells us shocking revelations deep within the party are set to be revealed at the Launch event.

Some say the speech by the Incoming Leader of the Party (Minnis) will be a BEND OR BREAK SPEECH to those who seek to tarnish and destroy the FNM at the upcoming national convention.

We report yinner decide!