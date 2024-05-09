BCB Retiree Association makes Courtesy Call on Chairman Forbes…

Retiree Association presented a cheque to Mr Alphonso “Chicken” Albury

Member of BCB Retiree Association with Chairman Picewell Forbes.

NASSAU| Members of the Broadcasting Retirees Association made a Courtesy Call on BCB Chairman Mr. Picewell Forbes, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The Association members with over 200 years of work experience at the BCB shared ideas and plans with the Chairman.

Members of the association also presented a cheque to Mr Alphonso “Chicken” Albury following the passing of his wife Sharon Alechia Antoinette Albury nee Bain, 61. Mrs Albury who remained an employee of BCB up to the time of her passing will be laid rest this weekend (Saturday May 11th, 2024) at St. Barnabas Anglican Church at 10am.