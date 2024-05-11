Two homicide hours apart and a traffic fatality – POLICE ARE BUSY!

file photo

NASSAU| Police were busy this morning following a homicide and a traffic fatality.

Detectives were on the scene around 3am to the country’s 48 homicide that claimed the life of a second male in just hours.

Police were called in the area of Smith’s Lane off Wulff Road where a male had succumbed following the shooting. Just hourrs earlier in homicide #47 police were called into the community of Quintine Alley where a male was shot. He was taken to hospital via EMS service but died at hospital a short time later.

Meanwhile, a traffic fatality in the area of Poinciana Ave and Market Street has claimed the life of another driver. This fatality occurred around 4am. BP has no details on the identification of the victim. We again encourage drivers to exercise the highest degree of due care and attention when on the street in the country.