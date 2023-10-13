Man on bail for murder shot dead on Tyler Street off Boyd Street Friday morning…

Three Murders for the entire week all in one Chippingham, Boyd Road Community?

Dennis Basden, 44

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning more following the latest homicide in the Tyler Street off Boyd Road community, which claimed the life of another man on bail for murder.

Police were called into the area once again this morning following a fatal shooting that left murder accused forty-four-year-old Dennis Basden dead.

When responding to the scene shortly after 6 a.m., police officers found Basden near the door of his vehicle, a burgundy Nissan Cube.

Preliminary accounts indicate that as the victim attempted to access his vehicle, the occupants of a black Nissan Note pulled alongside him and opened fire, resulting in him being shot multiple times about the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene. And here is the part of the story the MEDIA will not tell you.

Basden was on bail for the 2015 murder of Taraz Hanna on June 30, 2015, outside a home at Wilson Tract. He was never convicted but was granted bail to walk up and down around decent citizens – with no clear date for his trial.

This is the third such homicide in the general area since the weekend. A 22-year-old male was fatally shot on Thursday morning at a car cleaning spot in the same area off Boyd Road, Chippingham. And just days before that homicide, a man by the name of Solomon “Sollie” Williams was stabbed to death in the street nearby like an animal; some claimed the 22-year-old victim had something to do with “Sollie” murder.

What is clear is that Chippingham/Boyd Road/Tyler Street is now a hotspot and this general area requires the full attention of the police for the good order and peace of the citizenry.

