Man on bail for murder is the country’s latest homicide victim in Market Street this afternoon…

The third man on bail was gunned down on the streets in three days!

Tiano d’Haiti, who was convicted in the murder of Andre Cartwright in 2014.

d’Haiti

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another man on bail for murder is dead this afternoon following a shooting incident in the Market and Deveaux Streets community.

Sources close to the investigation tell BP the victim is Tiano d’Haiti, 32, who is on bail for (get this) Murder, attempted armed robbery, home invasion, and burglary, thanks to the judges from Jupiter.

Most recently d’Haiti was charged with bail violations and failing to comply with his bail conditions. He was acquitted in his last arraignment and allowed to walk up and down undetected and monitored around civil people in the community. Today that ended and he is the third male on bail shot dead in the streets in just three days.

d’Haiti was charged in the 2014 home invasion and murder of 44-year-old Andre Cartwright in Blair Estates back in October 2014.

We report yinner decide.