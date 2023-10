A male died inside his vehicle in Palmdale.

NASSAU| A man has died in Palmdale this afternoon behind the wheel of his van around 4pm on Monday.

The male suffered a massive heart attack and was assisted after his horn blew loudly in the area. He attempted to exit the vehicle. The incident unfolded outside Fidelity Bank in the area.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene but there were no signs of life.

May his soul rest in peace.