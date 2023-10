Magistrate Court

BP Breaking| Dr. Jamil Minnis, son of former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis was arraigned in the Magistrate Court on Abortion charges.

According to prosecution, on September 4, Minnis reportedly intentionally caused a 15-year-old to abort a fetus in Harbour Island.

Dr. Minnis was charged alongside two other women. All three were denied bail and will return to court on December 1, for the service of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.