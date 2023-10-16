Two die in morning traffic fatality near Calvary Deliverance Church on East Street South…

Fatality on East Street.

NASSAU| A man driving a motorcycle, and a female passenger on his bike, died after colliding with a Mitsubishi vehicle that was attempting to overtake on East Street South near Calvary Deliverance Church.

A third female passenger on the motorcycle, and the male driver of the vehicle that was attempting to overtake, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Yinner see the people practicing darkness in the graveyards around here and y’all still refuse to plead the BLOOD A JESUS OVER YINNER?!

