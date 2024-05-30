Man set to serve three decades in prison for rape and kidnapping of teen girl…

NASSAU| A man convicted of the rape and kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl was yesterday sentenced to two decades behind bars.

Lincoln Poitier, 64 was convicted of kidnapping, forcible detention and unlawful sexual intercourse in October 2023 following a trial before Justice Renae McKay.

On January 4, 2004, Poitier was allowed to take his victim, her younger sister and two cousins to the mall for late Christmas gifts.

After the shopping spree, he dropped them to their aunt’s home.

However, he returned soon after to take the teen to another mall.

Instead of taking her back to her aunt’s home, he took her deep into bushes near the Airport Industrial Park where he tied her to a tree and raped her repeatly.

The girl escaped from her restraints five days later and was rescued. While the Poitier was walking up and down in society awaiting his next victim.

During the search efforts, Poitier, considered a family friend, attended one of the meetings at the family’s homestead. WHAT KINDA FRIEND WAS THIS?!

In passing sentence, McKay noted that the teen was sexually abused and suffered in the wilderness while tied to a tree.

McKay said she intended to send a strong message to society that this type of behavior was unacceptable.

She sentenced him to 10 years for forcible detention, 20 years for unlawful sexual intercourse and six years for kidnapping.

McKay said that Poitier would not get credit for the time he spent on remand.

Poitier was represented by public defenders Stanley Rolle and Danielle Kemp.

Terry Archer and Shaneka Carey prosecuted.