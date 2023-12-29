Man shot dead on Dean’s Street one day before his 28th birthday…

Dino Bain, 27

NASSAU| A man was shot dead on Dean’s Street in the Bain’s Town Community Thursday afternoon around 2:30pm a just a day before his 28th birthday.

Dino Bain was shot to the head during a special operation by police in the area just yard away from his home. Police spokeswoman said body cameras were live at the time of the incident and asserted that the footage would be used in the investigation.

Residents were upset as they became visibly upset when cameras arrived shouting obscene language at police. This is not good. Bain was not being electronically nor is there any record if he was wanted or is known to police.

His Majesty’s Coroner is conducting investigations into this incident.