DAVIS GOV’T ANNOUNCES CABINET ADJUSTMENTS…

Hon. Myles Laroda, Hon. Leon Lundy and Hon. Kingsley Smith.

Statement: Today, Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis, KC, MP, advised the Cabinet Office that the following changes will be made in appointments to the Cabinet of The Bahamas, effective 2nd January 2024:

Hon. Myles Laroda is promoted to the office of Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting;

⁠Hon. Leon Lundy is promoted to the office of Minister of State in the Office of The Prime Minister;

Hon. Kingsley Smith is promoted to serve as Parliamentary Secretary in The Ministry for Grand Bahama.