NASSAU| Saxons were declared winners in the 2023 ALIV Boxing Day Parade.

94.03 Saxons 92.14 Valley Boys 87.92 Roots 85.79 Genesis 82.59 One Family

Music Makers was disqualified.

Watch this nah:

Free dance – Saxon

Best step down – Saxon

Best off shoulder – Saxon

Best banner – Saxon

Best choreograph – Saxon

Best overall – Saxon

Shirley Street – Saxon

Best music – Saxon

Lead costume – Saxon

Best overall costume – Saxon

Winner – Saxon