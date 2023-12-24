Economic Affairs Minister chairs first meeting of the CARIFORUM-UK Joint Council

Economic Minister Hon. MICHAEL Halkitis.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Bahamas assumed the chairmanship of CARIFORUM on 1 July 2023 until 30 June 2024. In that regard, Senator the Honorable Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs who serves as the CARIFORUM High Representative under the CARIFORUM-EU and CARIFORUM-UK Economic Partnership Agreements chaired the First Meeting of the CARIFORUM-UK Joint Council, via Videoconference, at the Ministry of Finance, 19th December 2023 — the first time that Ministers of CARIFORUM and the United Kingdom met since the signing of the CARIFORUM-UK Economic Partnership Agreement in 2019. The Director General of CARIFORUM, Alexis Downes-Amsterdam and officers from various government ministries, in addition to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, provided technical support to Minister Halkitis during the meeting.

During the meeting Minister Halkitis signed the Decision Establishing the Special Committee on Trade in Services and the Decision on the Rules of procedure for the Joint Council, the Trade and Development Committee and for Special Committees.